TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $96.45 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.