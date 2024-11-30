Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

TGLS opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $2,222,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $104,573,402.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,195,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,771,043.76. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

