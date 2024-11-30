Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $223,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 42,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Teleflex by 79.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $193.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.66 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

