Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.34. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $185.66 and a 52-week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

