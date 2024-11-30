Telsey Advisory Group Has Positive View of BURL Q1 Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BURL opened at $282.12 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.98.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.