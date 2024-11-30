Telsey Advisory Group Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $40.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE VSCO opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.10. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 571,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 511,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

