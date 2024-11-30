Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. This trade represents a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

