Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Short Interest Update

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 6.03% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Price Performance

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $36.03.

About Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

