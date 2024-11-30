Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,510,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,999 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $56.01 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.