Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $205.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.88 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

