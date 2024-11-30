The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TCS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

