The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

