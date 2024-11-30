The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $16.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Macerich Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macerich by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

