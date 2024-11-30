Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Raised to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$197.50.

TRI stock opened at C$228.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$185.73 and a 12 month high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$230.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$229.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

In other news, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total transaction of C$79,782.97. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $3,155,777. 69.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

