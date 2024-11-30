Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 117,120 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.67 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

