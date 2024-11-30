Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.73 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,281 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,809 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 94,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after buying an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. UBS Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

