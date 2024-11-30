Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.