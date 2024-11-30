TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.60 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.36), with a volume of 2412010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.28).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,284.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

