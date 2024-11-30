Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $14.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE MODG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

