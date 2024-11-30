Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 120.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $283.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $197.91 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

