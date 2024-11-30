Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares in the company, valued at $34,637,634.45. This represents a 0.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $45.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

