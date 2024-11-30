Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $384,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 182,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $64.65 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.