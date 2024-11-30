trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRVG. UBS Group cut their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of trivago as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

