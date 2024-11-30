TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as high as $38.71. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 3,248 shares changing hands.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

