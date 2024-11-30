Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Twilio

NYSE TWLO opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.