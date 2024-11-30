Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -37.34%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

