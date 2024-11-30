UBS Group Cuts Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $16.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Trading Up 0.4 %

GES opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Guess? has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 73.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.