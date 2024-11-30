UiPath (NYSE:PATH) vs. Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) Head to Head Contrast

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elys BMG Group and UiPath”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $42.68 million 0.00 -$18.26 million ($0.56) 0.00 UiPath $1.38 billion 5.65 -$89.88 million ($0.20) -71.05

Analyst Recommendations

Elys BMG Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys BMG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elys BMG Group and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 UiPath 0 16 2 0 2.11

UiPath has a consensus target price of $17.47, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given UiPath’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elys BMG Group and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A UiPath -8.13% -3.98% -2.76%

Summary

UiPath beats Elys BMG Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

