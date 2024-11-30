Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.72 and traded as high as $39.99. Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF shares last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 22,239 shares changing hands.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.