Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $7,789,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

