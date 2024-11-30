Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

