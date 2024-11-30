US Capital Advisors Has Positive Outlook of ARIS Q4 Earnings

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

