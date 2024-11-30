US Capital Advisors Upgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Moderate Buy

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

