Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $9.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
Several research firms have commented on VLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
