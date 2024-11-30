Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.05 and last traded at $134.28, with a volume of 658140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.46.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

