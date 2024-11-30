Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.96 and last traded at $87.43, with a volume of 207087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

