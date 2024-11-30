Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $59,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,073,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.