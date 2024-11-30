Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.33 and last traded at $181.26, with a volume of 1434536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 363.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

