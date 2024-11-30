Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Position Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 361.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viasat by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 3.1% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

