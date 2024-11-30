Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Victory Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Victory Capital Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.80%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

