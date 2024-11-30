Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $274.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRTS stock opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $190.42 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average is $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.