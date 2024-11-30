Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810,325 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 1,516,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,573,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

