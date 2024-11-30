Vital Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Capital One Financial

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.