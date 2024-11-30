Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Want Want China Stock Performance

Shares of Want Want China stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Want Want China has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

