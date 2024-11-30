Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ZM

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

ZM opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This trade represents a 51.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,780. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

