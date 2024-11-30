Wedbush Has Negative Estimate for DKS FY2025 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $13.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.87. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.0 %

DKS opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $126.24 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,195,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

