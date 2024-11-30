Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

WES stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 287.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

