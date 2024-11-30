Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 5,208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 808.6 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

