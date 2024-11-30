What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for CrowdStrike Q4 Earnings?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $345.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

