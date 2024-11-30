What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for ROAD Q1 Earnings?

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Construction Partners in a report released on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,360,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,535,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 569,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 137,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

